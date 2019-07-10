Durban - An employee of Tekweni Meats was rushed to hospital after a car crashed through the store in Joe Slovo (Field) Street on Wednesday. Deon de Kock the store manager said the driver of the BMW claimed he had been rear-ended by a mini-bus taxi on the roadside and lost control.

“He claims he had pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. He claimed he spun around on impact. The momentum steered the car over the pavement and into the shop. A staff member who was seated behind the cash counter was injured,” Kock said.

The store was open for business. The storefront glass, counters and accessories in the store were extensively damaged.

The dramatic crash was caught on the stores CCTV cameras.

In the footage, customers enter the store while two cashiers take their seats ready to assist.

On the right, another staff member cleans a counter in a small office. Next to the counter is stacks of bread crates.

Moments before the car came screeching in the cashier has a look over her shoulder.

The car then drives in destroying the counter and cash point. The staff member manages to scramble to safety before the impact. The car clips her leg slightly and she is hit with flying shop accessories and collapses on the floor nearby.

There was excessive damage to the interior of the shop front.

The video footage facing part of the road showed the car suddenly appearing in front of a stationary minibus taxi. The taxi moved off T-boning the car on the drivers door. The car goes straight ahead then slams into the shop.

Luckily not pedestrians were walking pass at the time.

Daily News