Durban - Sea turtles carry a number of ‘hitch-hikers’ such as barnacles, crabs, shrimps, algae, oysters, bristle worms and brittle stars which can cause drag when the turtles swim. The KZN Marine Stranding Network said most of the animals turtles carry, gain benefit from the turtle such as transportation and habitat but the turtle gains less, but most often camouflage.

“There are 29 species of barnacles found on turtles. A few barnacles on a turtle is regarded as ‘normal’ but a heavy load of barnacles can cause drag when the turtles swims and in most cases, the barnacles themselves are not the problem but, they are a symptom of some other ailment,” the network said in a Facebook post.

The network also said the carapace (hard upper shell) of a sea turtle is relatively soft and removal of barnacles must be undertaken by a professional during rehabilitation, scrapping and removing barnacles from a turtle can cause injury and infection to the animal, if done so incorrectly.

Meanwhile, Destiny, the turtle that was rescued on uMhlanga main beach on Sunday had a few barnacles on it.

However, the very sick and lethargic loggerhead turtle started showing signs of improvement during the week, the turtle died on Monday.

Samples of the turtle were taken for analysis.

