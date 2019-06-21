Durban - A SHALLCROSS family say they are tired of eThekwini municipality’s slow processes after enduring raw sewage on their property, after a municipal pipe burst. Pastor Bobby Moodley said he exhausted all means to gain the attention of the eThekwini water and sanitation department.

“I’ve had to fix the damage by applying bricks to the point of the leak. I’ve been calling everybody relevant to this matter, and I haven’t received a response,” he said.

His immediate neighbour, Sathie Govender, said the leak posed a health hazard.

“My son become sick due to the smell. He started complaining of headaches when he came home from work, followed by constant vomiting,” he said.

Ward councillor Previn Vedan said he was aware of the issue, which was ongoing from five years ago.

“I have referred the issue to the relevant parties as it is a matter of urgency,” he said.

City council spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela apologised to residents experiencing such problems and said they would try their best to assist all residents complaining of sewage leaks.

“There is a problem with the sewage system in Durban, based on the fact that the infrastructure is ageing,” he said.

How to report a sewage leak

Reporting a leaking sewer can by done by calling or SMSing the numbers below:

24-hour Faults (SMS only) - 43554

WhatsApp Water Reporting Line - 073148 3477

24-hour Faults - 08013 13 013 (Toll-free for fixed-line calls)

Water Pollution Complaints and Emergencies - 08013 13 013

Email address - [email protected]





Daily News