PICS: Burst water pipe causes road collapse in Effingham

Durban - Rehabilitation work is taking place on Heather Grove in Effingham, north of Durban, after the road collapsed due to ongoing underground water pipe leaks. The road collapsed on Wednesday last week. Effingham Ward Councillor Bobby Maharaj said when he arrived at the scene, a Durban Solid Waste domestic refuse removal truck was partially submerged when the road underneath cracked. The back tyres of the truck became bogged down in the hole which has extended more than 50 meters. "What I saw blew my mind. I have never seen something like this. I took a walk up the road and I was astounded. A portion of the two lanes had collapsed. I could not see any sand or stone under the tar. Absolutely nothing. The higher up the road I walked, the more concerned I got. The road was torn apart. The water pressure had eroded the sand and undermined the road. We are lucky a residents vehicle had not slipped into the hole," Maharaj said. Heather Grove resident Renee Feeke said it was the fourth water pipe leak in 18 months.

A domestic waste removal truck became lodged in a sinkhole due to a burst water pipe on Heather Grove in Effingham. Picture by Renee Feeke





"Each time the plumbers leave it is in a mess. On Monday morning I woke up and there was no water supply to the taps. We then heard a noise. A truck had gone into one of the sink holes on the road. They fixed the pipe leak on Monday. On Wednesday another leak occurred in the same spot on the road. We have qualified trade tested plumbers who are sitting at home because of the Covid-19 lockdown. They should be given the job instead we have incompetent plumbers," Feeke said.

Her concern was about the house on the side of the road that could not gain access to the road because of the sink hole. She said two homes have been affected.

EThekwini Municipality’s Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said a burst water main caused the road to collapse.

The repair to the road after the water pipe is repaired is back filling with milling.

Road repairs is underway due to a burst water pipe on Heather Grove in Effingham. Picture by Renee Feeke





"The relevant unit will thereafter excavate the milling material to a depth of 230mm, compacting the material. Then relay a 150mm layer of milling and compact. Finally, an 80mm layer of asphalt will be layered on the affected area. Approximately 50 meters of the road surface collapsed. Road repairs were supposed to have started on Thursday. Unfortunately, another burst had occurred along this area. Once the repairs are done thereafter commence with the work. Repairs should take approximately four days to complete,"Mayisela said.

