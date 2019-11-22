PICS: City raids Durban's problem buildings, promises action against landlords









Durban - The Problem Buildings Division in eThekwini will take a tougher stance in the new year against errant property owners in the inner city. Hoosen Moolla, head of the city’s Inner-Thekwini Regeneration and Urban Management Programme (iTrump) promised to come down hard on municipal line departments like health inspectors to ensure changes are effected to these buildings. Moolla said the rate codes will be changed to hit landlords in their pockets. Eight buildings were inspected in the inner city and in the Point precinct by police, ITrump and city officials on Thursday. The eThekwini Municipality said some of the reasons for buildings being classified as problematic include being dilapidated, lack of maintenance, abandoned, overcrowded, dysfunctional body corporate, in arrears with municipal accounts and various other public nuisance bylaw contraventions. Some have been hijacked by slumlords. There are approximately 80 bad buildings within the inner city, of which 39 buildings are within the Mahatma Gandhi Precinct (Point) alone. Four buildings on Umgeni Road were raided where quick assessments were made by the water and electricity units for any illegal connections. Above a sports bar, an open plan room was partitioned haphazardly with rooms rented out for R1200 per month. Two buildings at the back of a Doctors surgery were utilised by craftsmen making slings, dusters, mops and brooms while the other was crammed with drywall partitioned rooms rented for R1500. One of the buildings had 54 partitioned rooms with the monthly rental at R2000.

On Bertha Mkhize (Victoria) Street at the old Shiraz Cinema complex now called Walaalaha accommodation, the building owner had a direct electricity supply. Moolla said it was previously disconnected but once they leave it is illegally reconnected. More than 50 rooms were crammed into the place.

One of the building owners, who did not want to be named, said delays within the city departments were the problem and many owners had to seek high court orders to evict tenants.

On Ingcece Street (formerly Albert) a four-storey building which was a popular clothing store had water trickling down the staircase and each floor was in a dilapidated state. These buildings had no ventilation, emergency exits and ablution facilities were in a dire state.

The Constantia building, on Maud Mfusi Street, which was visited by former Mayor Zandile Gumede more than a year ago, was flagged for illegal electricity connections. A water standpipe in the forecourt gave residents in the 97 flats a free water supply. On numerous occasions, the building owner was instructed by the municipality to evict all tenants but he had not done so. The water supply was disconnected previously.

Most of the residents interviewed said they had no option to live in these conditions because of the lack of low cost houses and accommodation facilities in the city centre where they have migrated to for work purposes.

Moolla was accompanied by police and Durban metro police officers who searched the occupants of these buildings.

The city has created the Problem Buildings Division supported by expert guidance on how to tackle and take on errant property owners.

Moolla was disappointed that some of the buildings inspected had not changed since a previous raid.

Daily News