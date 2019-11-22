Durban - The Problem Buildings Division in eThekwini will take a tougher stance in the new year against errant property owners in the inner city.
Hoosen Moolla, head of the city’s Inner-Thekwini Regeneration and Urban Management Programme (iTrump) promised to come down hard on municipal line departments like health inspectors to ensure changes are effected to these buildings.
Moolla said the rate codes will be changed to hit landlords in their pockets. Eight buildings were inspected in the inner city and in the Point precinct by police, ITrump and city officials on Thursday.
The eThekwini Municipality said some of the reasons for buildings being classified as problematic include being dilapidated, lack of maintenance, abandoned, overcrowded, dysfunctional body corporate, in arrears with municipal accounts and various other public nuisance bylaw contraventions. Some have been hijacked by slumlords. There are approximately 80 bad buildings within the inner city, of which 39 buildings are within the Mahatma Gandhi Precinct (Point) alone.
Four buildings on Umgeni Road were raided where quick assessments were made by the water and electricity units for any illegal connections. Above a sports bar, an open plan room was partitioned haphazardly with rooms rented out for R1200 per month. Two buildings at the back of a Doctors surgery were utilised by craftsmen making slings, dusters, mops and brooms while the other was crammed with drywall partitioned rooms rented for R1500. One of the buildings had 54 partitioned rooms with the monthly rental at R2000.