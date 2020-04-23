PICS: Clare Estate residents threatened by land invaders

Durban - A CLARE Estate resident is living in fear after land grabbers broke his fence and cut down trees to build shacks next to his house this week.

On Wednesday, vacant plots and green belts were being cleared by a group of men to erect shacks. Clare Estate Proportional Representative councillor Sagar Singh said that for the past two weeks he had been inundated with calls from residents of Foreman Road, Wandsbeck Road and Rosemary Grove. Singh claimed land invasions were taking place unabated.

“People’s fences are being removed, whether they are wire or precast fences. When the various units arrive they disperse, and the cat and mouse game continues. Residents’ lives are being threatened. They seem to prey on the old, and even the disabled,” he said.

Singh said the eThekwini Municipality’s Land Invasion Unit had been kept busy.

Foreman Road resident Shailendra Matai said his palisade fencing had been removed and smashed into pieces with a hammer by a group of men. Matai claimed that a shack lord was behind the recent land grabs in the area. “We asked the police to get to the root cause of the problem by arresting the shack lord, but nothing has been done. When we confront the land invaders, stones are thrown at our home and we are called derogatory names, including racial slurs. The shack settlements are expanding and no one cares. Ratepayers are getting the short end of the stick,” Matai said.