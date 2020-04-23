PICS: Clare Estate residents threatened by land invaders
On Wednesday, vacant plots and green belts were being cleared by a group of men to erect shacks. Clare Estate Proportional Representative councillor Sagar Singh said that for the past two weeks he had been inundated with calls from residents of Foreman Road, Wandsbeck Road and Rosemary Grove. Singh claimed land invasions were taking place unabated.
“People’s fences are being removed, whether they are wire or precast fences. When the various units arrive they disperse, and the cat and mouse game continues. Residents’ lives are being threatened. They seem to prey on the old, and even the disabled,” he said.
Singh said the eThekwini Municipality’s Land Invasion Unit had been kept busy.
Foreman Road resident Shailendra Matai said his palisade fencing had been removed and smashed into pieces with a hammer by a group of men. Matai claimed that a shack lord was behind the recent land grabs in the area. “We asked the police to get to the root cause of the problem by arresting the shack lord, but nothing has been done. When we confront the land invaders, stones are thrown at our home and we are called derogatory names, including racial slurs. The shack settlements are expanding and no one cares. Ratepayers are getting the short end of the stick,” Matai said.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that on April 8, at 9am, Matai noticed his fence had been damaged and about 5m had been removed. A case of malicious damage to property was being investigated by the Sydenham SAPS. Gwala said land invasion matters were under investigation.
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the Land Invasion Unit responded to any attempts to invade land illegally.
“We have no reason to abdicate that responsibility, even during the grip of Covid-19. Clare Estate falls among areas that are a tightening noose around our neck. We are calling on the public to continue informing us in the event of signs of a land invasion. The city also calls on those responsible for this unlawful conduct to desist,” Mayisela said.
Daily News