Durban - Dozens of people descended on the Engen garage on the Bluff on Sunday night to pay tearful tribute at the spot where Bianca Parsons was gunned down in front of her three-year-old daughter and husband a year ago. The mourners placed white balloons and a bouquet of white flowers on the parking bay where the young mother was killed in a case of mistaken identity one year to the date on Sunday.

Community members from the Bluff and neighbouring Wentworth gathered from 7pm to remember Bianca. Relatives and pastor took to a makeshift podium to pay tribute to her.

Organisers of the memorial invited the community "who stood by the family through the process of finding justice and peace" to remember Bianca.

The one year anniversary of her murder came 13 days after the Durban High Court sentenced her killers, Christopher Houston and Darryl Murrison to life in prison and 10 years respectively.

Bianca died after being shot in the back - in full view of her 3-year-old daughter - at the garage.

Her murder - a case of mistaken identity - was intended to be a revenge hit on Joseph Errol Ernest and his son, Juade, who are alleged to have killed Houston’s relative, Llewellyn Edwards, in 2017.

Bianca's husband, Orson told the Daily News after the sentence that while the judgement brought a sense of relief, it did not change their lives.

“We are still going to be missing Bianca; nothing will change that. We have a sense of closure now, but we still lost someone special to us. We are no longer complete as a family because she completed us,” he said.

