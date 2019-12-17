Durban - Police say they have made a huge dent to Durban's drug trade after an operation unearthed millions of rands worth of drugs in two suburbs on Sunday

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a multi-disciplinary team went to New Germany in Pinetown where they uncovered a drug lab and arrested a 21-year-old woman they had found on the premises.

“On the property, police seized various drugs including 7445 capsules of heroin; 595 grams of heroin powder; 126 grams of crystal meth; 112 grams of pure cocaine, 87 grams of large pieces of cocaine and a packet of crystal meth,” Naicker said.

Earlier they had gone to Silverglen in Chatsworth where they arrested two runners aged 27 and 31. In their possession police found 998 capsules of heroin and 65 pieces of crack cocaine as well as cash of R1 700.

“A total of 130 000 empty capsules and various drug paraphernalia, as well as R78 840 in cash, was seized by police. The total value of the drugs seized is estimated at R1 million,” Naicker said.

He said the suspects were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Later this month Police Minister General Bheki Cele will visit various parts of the country to evaluate the impact of the South African Police Service Safer Festive Season operations, currently underway in all nine provinces.

Cele said: “This call up will ensure that the police stamp the authority of the state in all corners of the country. In their numbers, SAPS officers will be highly visible in all public areas squeezing out the space for any criminality.”

Cele will be in KZN on December 24, 26, 29 and 30.

