Durban - Just days into into the six-month national firearms amnesty and police are already cracking the whip.

On Tuesday, Durban police seized at least five guns in a raid at a taxi rank near the Durban Market.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed that the firearms were recovered during a raid along Warwick Avenue, Julius Nyerere Street.

Ward councillor Ntandoyenkosi Khuzwayo commended the work done by the police. He said although he did not know about the raid, he felt it was very good work done by the police because people were dying because of guns.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have recovered almost 1 000 firearms so far this year during their illegal firearm raids.

Firearms amnesty would run from December 1 to May 2020.

The amnesty period would also give gun owners who were unable to renew their licences, an opportunity to apply for the requisite licence.

Last week, the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit conducted a festive season operation in the Pinetown area and Inanda taxi rank on Soldiers Way.

In Pinetown, the team went to a house where they found 188 pieces of rock cocaine, estimated at R10 000 and arrested a 34-year-old woman for drug possession.

At the Inanda taxi rank, the team conducted a sting operation on a suspect selling drugs at the taxi rank. The suspect was searched and 563 capsules of heroin and 32 pieces of rock cocaine were recovered. The total value of the drugs recovered was estimated at R20 000.

