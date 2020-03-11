PICS: Cornubia community goes on rampage, demands pedestrian bridge after another pupil hit by car
Durban - Calls for a pedestrian bridge to be constructed on the R102 at Cornubia continued on Wednesday as the community protested after a pupil was knocked over on Monday morning.
Councillor Rory Macpherson said pupils from the Cornubia low-cost housing development cross the road to Phoenix to get to schools in that area. Since the Cornubia community had grown immensely, more schools should be built there, he said.
“Over the years a few children have been knocked over while dodging traffic to get to school,” said Macpherson.
He said many pupils cannot afford transport and have to cross the R102.
“There should be a pedestrian bridge there. We have motivated for it over the last few years, but council always said they have run out of money,” said Macpherson.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said they had treated a teenage girl who was seriously injured after being run over between the
Palmview intersection and Trade Centre off-ramp on Monday.
The driver who had knocked her said he was travelling in the right lane when a group of pupils ran across the road.
Phoenix ward councillor Lyndal Singh said requests for a pedestrian bridge had been made for years.
“I have been following up the issue at the monthly roads department meetings. We are sympathetic to their cause. The city should have built the bridge before the housing settlement was built,” Singh said.
Morning traffic was affected by the protest. “Traffic is at a standstill on Woodview, Phoenix Highway, Foresthaven, Palmview and Trenance Park. This is the main entrance and exit to Phoenix and Verulam,” she said this morning.
Daily News