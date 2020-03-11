PICS: Cornubia community goes on rampage, demands pedestrian bridge after another pupil hit by car

Durban - Calls for a pedestrian bridge to be constructed on the R102 at Cornubia continued on Wednesday as the community protested after a pupil was knocked over on Monday morning.

Councillor Rory Macpherson said pupils from the Cornubia low-cost housing development cross the road to Phoenix to get to schools in that area. Since the Cornubia community had grown immensely, more schools should be built there, he said.



“Over the years a few children have been knocked over while dodging traffic to get to school,” said Macpherson.

He said many pupils cannot afford transport and have to cross the R102.



“There should be a pedestrian bridge there. We have motivated for it over the last few years, but council always said they have run out of money,” said Macpherson.



Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said they had treated a teenage girl who was seriously injured after being run over between the