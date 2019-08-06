Durban - Eden College emerged as the early frontrunners as the Daily News High School Quiz kicked off on Monday. Out of 35 teams competing at Clifton College, three made it to the regional finals: Eden College, Orient Islamic and Crescent Girls’ High School.

The Daily News High School Quiz, in collaboration with the IIE’s Varsity College, is a competition entering its third year.

It aims to test pupils’ knowledge on stories in five categories carried in the Daily News.

Daily News acting editor Zoubair Ayoob emphasised the importance of reading in his opening remarks.

“Whether you consume news in print, online or by broadcast, it is essential that you keep abreast of what is happening around you,” he said.

Pupils described the quiz as extremely challenging and joked that some of their parents did not know the answers to the questions.

Eden College pupil Santhani Rungan was part of her school’s team that narrowly lost by one point in the national finals last year.

“We can definitely go further this time and win,” she said.

Sally Seaward, coach of first-time participants Pinetown Boys’ High School, said she enjoyed the format of the competition.

“This is vitally important because this sort of stuff is never tested or acknowledged in school,” she said.

Crescent Girls’ pupil Aaliyah Lockhat is the only remaining member from her school’s team of last year.

“We were not expecting to win so we were surprised when they announced our name,” she said.

The quiz continues today at the IIE Varsity College Pietermaritzburg campus.

Daily News