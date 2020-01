PICS: Disaster teams to assess storm damage









Durban - THE Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department’s disaster management teams have stepped in to assist families affected by thunderstorms which wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night. Houses in three wards of Ndwedwe, north of Durban, were damaged. Trees were uprooted and roofs blown off. Ndwedwe ward 15 councillor Phumelela Shezi said several houses in his ward were damaged. Shezi said most of the roof of a house belonging to the Nxumalo family had blown away during the thunderstorm. He said another family, the Khumalos, had suffered a similar fate. “The Nxumalo and Khumalo families sought shelter with their neighbours on Sunday night,” Shezi said.

He said he had not heard of any injuries suffered as a result.

“Wards 13 and 15 are always affected when there is inclement weather. We were recently affected when there were heavy rains, but no attention was paid because the MEC did not refer to it as a disaster,” he said.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka yesterday sent disaster management teams to the affected wards.

“Our teams are assessing the extent of the damage. So far we have not received any reports of fatalities caused by this incident,” Hlomuka said.

The MEC urged residents to remain on high alert and report any incidents to their local councillors or to the disaster management centre within their district.

Over the past two years, the province has experienced several weather-related incidents, dating as far back as October 2017.

The incidents have left scores dead, many injured and caused damage to houses and infrastructure such as buildings and roads.

Daily News