Durban - Get ready to enter a winter wonderland when Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring the most magical moments from across the Disney kingdom to Durban as Disney On Ice Presents Magical Ice Festival skates into South Africa this year. Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc and brought to South Africa by local promoter Showtime Management, Disney On Ice Presents Magical Ice Festival runs in Durban from July 3 to 7 at the ICC Arena. It was in Pretoria earlier this month and will be in Cape Town from July 10.

In a new twist on fairy tale fun, comical segments from favourite Disney films set the scene for the show-stopping on-ice stories of princesses Ariel, Rapunzel and Belle. There’s also a special appearance by Anna and Elsa from the Academy Award-winning animated feature film Disney’s Frozen.

Audiences will journey up the North Mountains with the hilarious snowman Olaf, rugged mountain-man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven as they help the sisters along the way in a story full of action, adventure, magic and unforgettable characters.

The Magical Ice Festival is a mix of royalty, highlighting the stories of Disney’s most beloved heroines with energetic choreography set to have audiences singing, dancing and cheering their favourite Disney characters on their epic journeys.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse guide fans through a wonderland where they encounter Sebastian and the Daughters of Triton from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the rowdy inhabitants of the Snuggly Duckling from Disney’s Tangled and the enchanted servants from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

“By pulling together moments from classic Disney stories to animated film Frozen and combining them with elements of comedy and music, we developed a unique way to re-tell each fairy tale,” said producer Juliette Feld.

“Each year, a new production of Disney On Ice is created to bring favourite Disney characters to families around the world,” said Tony Feldman from Showtime Management.

