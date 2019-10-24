PICS: Durban car theft gang bust with computer boxes, ignition switches and a police scanner









Durban - The reign of terror of an alleged gang of thieves who have been responsible for a wave of car theft in Durban came to an end on Wednesday when they were cornered in Amanzimtoti thanks to the coordinated efforts of private security companies and police who tracked them all the way from Durban North. Four men were arrested and were found with an assortment of car theft instruments including computer boxes, ignition switches and a police scanner. One of the instruments seized was a diagnostic key reader that is able to bypass a car's computer box and override its internal security. According to the Amanzimtoti Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO), it was the third car theft arrested by them in conjunction with local police since Saturday. "Hopefully this puts a dent in their operations," George Snodey of the CCPO said.

Snodey said the gang's crime wave was halted at around 5am on Wednesday when their network of WhatsApp crime groups lit up about a white Nissan that was used in several car thefts in Durban being spotted in Durban North. The same car was also spotted in Amanzimtoti a few weeks back.

"We knew they were coming to our so we set up watch and kept an eye out for them," he said.

The gang allegedly moved into Amanzimtoti at around 5am and was spotted by the CCPO who pursued the car through the street of the seaside suburb. After a chase lasting several minutes, the car was stopped at a garage in Doonside.

"During the chase, we alerted the police and they were on the scene very quickly and were able to arrest them," Snodey said.

He said that they were shocked to discover the amount of equipment the men had with them including 15 computer boxes, 35 ignition switches, digital key readers for Fords and Toyotas and a police scanner.

"The police scanner was tuned in the SAPS channel and the guys were listening to everything. These guys had keys for r any conceivable cars,false plates over the real plates with double-sided tape," Snodey said.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the men were expected to appear in court soon.

"On 23 October 2019 at 05;30, Amanzimtoti police were conducting patrol duties at Amanzimtoti when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with four occupants. The members stopped the vehicle, searched the males and were found in possession of car breaking implements. The four suspects aged 25 and 33 were arrested and will appear in court soon," she said in a statement.

Daily News



