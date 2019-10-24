Durban - The reign of terror of an alleged gang of thieves who have been responsible for a wave of car theft in Durban came to an end on Wednesday when they were cornered in Amanzimtoti thanks to the coordinated efforts of private security companies and police who tracked them all the way from Durban North.
Four men were arrested and were found with an assortment of car theft instruments including computer boxes, ignition switches and a police scanner.
One of the instruments seized was a diagnostic key reader that is able to bypass a car's computer box and override its internal security.
According to the Amanzimtoti Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO), it was the third car theft arrested by them in conjunction with local police since Saturday.
"Hopefully this puts a dent in their operations," George Snodey of the CCPO said.