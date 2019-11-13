Durban - What do you do when you want to get rid of a coffin that has been sitting in your garage for nearly 10 years?
Tony Symes of Queensburgh was faced with this very conundrum recently when the last completed coffin from his coffin manufacturing business from 10 years ago was taking up just too much space in his garage.
"I decided that it was time to sell it and I decided to put it up for sale on Facebook's Market place," he explained.
"I used to manufacture coffins but as a one man show it was tough and I had to find other sources of revenue so I stopped making coffins. I initially tried to sell it as a coffin but it became joke central for people on Facebook so I decided to rename it a Goth bed to widen the the customer base but the jokes have just carried on," he said.
Symes said that Facebook users have among other things asked whether the coffin he was selling was the same one used by Pastor Alp Lukau to resurrect a congregant earlier this year.