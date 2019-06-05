Durban - Three men - believed to be behind a string of house robberies - were cornered by police on Wednesday after a dramatic car chase through the streets of Durban North that saw the car the robbers were driving flip and land on its roof. Their crime spree came to an end on Duffs Road just before dawn thanks to a co-ordinated effort by police and private security company, Marshall Security.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said that at 4am on Wednesday a resident was asleep at her home in Sunningdale, when three unknown men entered her house after cutting the gate.

"They attacked the victim and stole a TV set, jewellery, cellphones and other household items. They loaded all these items into the victim’s vehicle. The victim activated the panic alarm and police officers from the Durban North police station responded together with security officials. The vehicle was spotted in Umhlanga and a chase ensued. The suspects then fled towards KwaMashu," Gwala said.

"The suspects lost control of the vehicle as it overturned near Duffs Road. Three suspects aged between 21 and 30 were apprehended at the scene. Two suspects sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where they are held under police guard. Various house breaking implements such as bolt cutters as well as stolen items were recovered by the police. The suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon," she said.

According to Marshall Security the the three suspects confronted the homeowner, pepper sprayed her before locking her in her room.

They ransacked the house and made off with a number of items including a flat-screen TV, all of which was eventually recovered.

A description of the vehicle was distributed to all security vehicles and a special operations team spotted it on the N2 southbound carriageway and a high-speed chase ensued thereafter.

“An attempt to evade arrest the suspect vehicle turned off at the M25 Kwa Mashu Highway offramp where the driver lost control of the stolen Mercedes-Benz, causing it to overturn,” said Marshall Security.

The car was heavily damaged with most of the windows broken

Marshall Security believes the suspects are linked to a string of house robberies in the Sunninghill area.

Daily News