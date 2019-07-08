Durban - Miraculous is the one word used to describe the survival of a Malamut dog that was brought back from the brink of death after being bitten by a black Mamba snake in Westville. The dog received eight vials of antivenom, without which he wouldn't be alive.

It was an emotional roller coaster for Nick Evans of the KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation and the dogs owner, whose identity is not yet known, since the incident occured in Northcliffe Avenue on Monday.

Evans said the Mamba had slithered onto a property and was confronted by three dogs and a security guard.

Evans said the dogs barked ferociously at the snake, while the guard attacked it with a stick, beating it to death.

"During the struggle,and out of instinct a Malamut named Diesel attacked the Mamba, biting it two or three times. Such actions were going to end in one result- the dog being bitten in return. Fortunately, the homeowners were present, heard the commotion and saw the end of it. They noticed something wasn't right with their dog and rushed him to the Westville Vet,"he explained.

The two and a half year old Diesel managed to walk into the vet, but as he entered, he collapsed. Evans said the venom was taking effect.

"The vets immediately administered the two vials of antivenom kept on the premises, but it didn't seem to have too much of an effect. Diesel was crashing.

I was called by Westville Vet. At the time of the call, I was in Sherwood, ten minutes from St.Augustine's Hospital. I knew the dog would need more vials than just two, and I knew exactly who could help: Dr.Kevin McEwen from St.Augustines!" Evans explained.

"I phoned him and he didn't hesitant into readying antivenom for me. He prepared two vials, and I raced over to Westville. Four vials is what saved Jasper, the lucky terrier who survived a mamba bite last year. Diesel was on a ventilator. His blood pressure had dropped, as had his heart rate. The neurotoxic venom quickly shutting his body down,"Evans explained.

"The two vials were injected, and we waited. Those two extra vials barely stabilized him, making a slight difference. We could see he wasn't going to improve without more antivenom,"he said.

Evans then phoned Dr. McEwen, to request another two vials. He rushed over again and fetched them.

When Evans arrived at the vet he said he could feel the mood in the room was anxious.

"Apparently Diesel had been fitting in my absence, and crashed completely. He was dead at a stage, before being resuscitated. It wasn't looking good at all for him. The two vials of antivenom were administered, and again, it was a waiting game. However, he seemed to have stabilized. He wasn't breathing on his own, he was on a ventilator, but his vitals were stable,"Evans said.

Diesel being treated at the Westville Veterinarian. Picture by Nick Evans



He then inspected the mambas body.

According to Evans it was a spectacular male specimen, 2.6m long, and well-fed!

"It was gut-wrenching to see this snake like this, and to know what happened. The thought of the dog dying on top of all this was just worsening my mood. The dog owner phoned and was concerned that he wasn't improving, and asked if I could get more antivenom. So I consulted Dr.McEwen and Arno Naude my Snakebite assistant. They said more antivenom could only do good," he said.

The dog owner fetched two vials from Hillcrest Vet.

Evans said Diesel was still stable, but his life was still on the line.

But there were improvements.

"He had started breathing by himself! A hugely positive sign! On Wednesday, he was starting to respond to sounds and being touched, particularly when his family went to see him! But he couldn't stand. On Thursday morning, I got the good news- Diesel was up on his feet! Ah! I was so relieved and excited! I went into see him. He was panting a whole lot, but walking around and loving his family,"Evans said.

Diesel is one lucky dog with a fighting spirit! Generally, dogs don't even make it to the vet after a mamba bite.

Evans thanked Dr.McEwen- without his prompt organization of the antivenom, Diesel would have been dead before nightfall. Not forgetting his guidance!

"Those four vials kept him alive, and gave him the best possible chance,"he said.

"Arno Naude - for always sharing his endless amounts of wisdom, experience and advice! The Westville Vet team- for taking such great care of Diesel!Hillcrest Vet- for supplying the two extra vials of antivenom, which I think was the final push he needed to survive. Diesel's family- without their determination to save him, and funding his survival, he would never have stood a chance. They did a tremendous amount to save him,"Evans said.

He further explained that it was not the mamba or dogs fault.

"The snake did not intentionally attack the dog but when left without a choice, it had to defend itself, like any animal or human would.

One can't blame the dogs either, as they act out of instinct, and perhaps want to protect their families. We see conflict like this every year, and its just horrible. At least this one ended well for the dog," Evans concluded.

Daily News



