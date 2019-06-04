Durban - Durban’s favourite snake catcher, Nick Evans, caught two black mambas in two days. It was nearly three black mambas but one got away.

On Sunday Evans rescued a black mamba in Westville, on a property which bordered a cliff leading to the Palmiet.

“Right by the edge of the cliff was a deck, and the Mamba was under there. There were usually two seen actually, but in recent times, only one,” Evans said.

He said the homeowners did not mind the snakes but preferred the snakes to be moved because they had a dog.

Evans said the mamba went up to the house and greeted the homeowner as he stepped out of his door, and the snake bolted back along the wall and into a woodpile.

“I found it hiding under the tiles. Turned out to be a relatively quick and easy catch. It's a good sized specimen, in prime condition. I'll find it a home where there's no people or dogs,” he said.

The day before, Evans was called to another black mamba sighting in a garden, in an office park, also in Westville.

“When we arrived, we were told that there had actually been two, entwined in each other. It had been two males wrestling it out for a girlfriend!” Evans exclaimed.

“I had been called too late! I was distraught! Would have killed to watch two mambas fighting on the road there! By the time I was called they had separated, and both were hiding in the garden between two roads.”

He said after searching for a while, he spotted the tail of one snake, tried to grab it with tongs but the amount of honeysuckle got in the way and the snake got away.

He was with Joelle Evans during the search for the snake and she had spotted one of the snakes. The snake got away but they found it again.

“This time, I managed to get the tail, and with some difficulty, among the plants, I managed to restrain it. A decent size, around 2.3m,” Evans said.

“With these two males fighting, it means that a female was surely in close proximity to them. So in that large patch of garden/bush in the office park, are still at least two mambas.”

Daily News