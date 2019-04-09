Durban - Tensions around the Osborne Street mini-bus taxi rank in Umgeni Road have died down after Tuesday mornings protest over route permits in Durban caused massive disruptions across the city. According to disgruntled taxi drivers from the Long Distance taxi association based in Osborne Street, they are angry that Durban Metro Police have been targeting them for not having certain permits.

Parboo Sewpersad, a Durban Metro police spokesperson, said taxi owners had a dispute with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport.

"The crowd has gathered on First Avenue at the entrance to the taxi rank. A meeting with officials is underway. There is a full compliment of police to stabilise the situation. There have been no arrests made this morning. The roads are opened to traffic," Sewpersad said.

Minibus taxi drivers owner went on the rampage in the city centre today, blocking roads with their taxis and pulling out passengers from public transport vehicles. They set alight tyres on Umgeni Road and stoned vehicles which caused major traffic disruptions across the city.

Many people in the mob seemed to be vagrants who then began looting stuff from the buses and cars.

Sfiso Shangase, SANTACO spokesperson, said it was not their association members involved in the protest.

As the chaos escalated, used car tyres were thrown across Umgeni Road and set alight at Charlotte Maxeke (Beatrice) Street, near the home affairs and Durban station. Umgeni Road had been blocked from Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road pass Durban station.

Traffic had been effected entering the CBD.

