PICS: Durbanites hail Griqua festival a success

Durban - Several Durbanites who attended the Griqua festival 2020 in KwaZulu-Natal have hailed it as a major success The festival was held at the Riverend Stadium in Kokstad on Saturday. The festival is one that many Griqua people will remember with pride. The Khoisan who are trying to highlight their culture in South Africa are known as the Griqua, Korana, Nama, Khoi and San. Chief of the Griqua Royal House of KZN Dr. Vivian Kok said a lthough it rained heavily the previous night it, the attendance was commendable, however, there is plenty room for improvement. He said much advocacy was done hence the Griqua people came in their numbers.

Paramount Chiefs, Chiefs, Senior Leaders, Senior Headman from as far as Barkley East, Lady Grey, Kouga Valley, Kimberley, Gauteng Nelson Mandela Metro, Buffalo City Metro , King Williams Town, Port Alfred and Humansdorp attended.

They were impressed with the natural talent that the Griqua Youth displayed.

Dr Vivian Kok(left) leader of the Griqua Royal House in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture supplied.



"Deon Thompson and his band of young players must be commended for the Sterling work done. They created a warm joyful atmosphere that put people in the right mood for the festival,"Dr. Kok said.

Events like 'Korrelkoppies, Great Trek, Rieldans from the youth got a standing ovation.

Further highlights was the dramas: ' The Little Brown Child; Women and Child Abuse' that had made some parents emotional and close to tears.



Under the theme: "Who am I" the band under leadership of Deon Thompson, Dr. Vivian Kok, Ms Eulanda Adonis and Paramount Chief Crawford Fraser delivered a clear message on what do understand about their identity. The programme was well managed by our programme director, Timothy Kok.

"Census 2021 will give a clear indication of who you think you are. Education in the regard is of paramount importance in our communities. The word 'Coloured' does not exist in the vocabulary of the Khoisan," he said.

Durbanite Cassandra Visagie said Gabriel Marais and the East Griqualand Traditional Council must be commended for a festival that will be spoken about for many years to come.

"It was a cultural event of my heritage. Events like these highlight the Kohisan people's plight and acknowledgeds our roots," she said.

Kholi Kok, the wife of Dr Vivian Kok, thanked all the Khoisan that travelled from different towns in Kwazulu/Natal, Eastern Cape Province, Northern Cape and Gauteng and for their liberal support.



Kokstad is a town in the Harry Gwala District Municipality of KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa. Kokstad is named after the Griqua chief Adam Kok III who settled here in 1863. Stad is the Dutch and Afrikaans word for city.

Daily News