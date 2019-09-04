Durban - ORSON Parsons is a man still grieving the loss of his wife, Bianca, killed in what was suspected to have been a case of mistaken identity last year, and he had little comfort to offer others in the same position. “Hearing about other women being killed just brings back the pain over and over. It is sad that this happens often now in our society. To the families that are going through the same pain we are: it never gets better and it will always be on your mind. There is no way to escape the pain,” he said yesterday, the day Bianca would have turned 33, as the country expressed its anger over the murders of its women.

Bongiwe Myeni, aunt of Zolile Myeni, a student who was killed by her boyfriend at her university residence last year, said they feel the pain that the newly bereaved families are going through.

“We feel that our society is sick as a nation. We need to humble ourselves before the Lord and pray for healing for our nation. We need justice to take its course and strengthen our law enforcement. We also need to attend to our male folks’ psychological, spiritual and social needs.”

A vigil was held at Durban City Hall for Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was raped and murdered in a post office, and all other women killed around the country in solidarity with their grieving families.

Human rights activists and organisations including the ACT Foundation and 1WomanPact, in partnership with Anglican Bishop Emeritus Rubin Phillip, Acting Premier Ravi Pillay, advocate Zandile Qono-Reddy, Diakonia and Kiru Naidoo gathered to call for violence against women to stop.

One of the speakers at the vigil, Sulosh Pillay, from ACT Foundation and Daughters of Africa, said it was incomprehensible that such barbaric behaviour exists in society and called for men need to take responsibility.

“ACT Foundation mourns the loss of a student, a sister, a child, a daughter and most importantly a young woman in her prime who had so much to look forward to, but was ripped from our community in such a violent manner,” said Pillay.

Naidoo, one of the organisers, said men can no longer be silent as femicide was all too common, whatever the race or class of the perpetrators and victims.

“Violence is used shamelessly on women and children without a thought to the consequences. Men's voices must be heard for this to stop,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, at a social development ministerial stakeholder engagement, social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza called for people to stand together against all forms of gender-based violence.

“No one should be quiet when they see a child, a woman or a senior citizen being abused. We have recorded too many horrid incidents where children and women are murdered by those who are supposed to protect them. Let us be at the forefront of building a solid foundation for families,” she said.

The director of the KZN Network on Violence Against Women, Cookie Edwards, said the country was angry that this had became a “genocide, not just femicide” and wanted to know why this was happening.

“It is no longer safe to go anywhere in this country. President Cyril Ramaphosa said they would prioritise the protection of women and children; how they are planning to do that? There is no budget to ensure resources to protect women and children. We marched, held conferences, educated people and campaigned. We have done it all, but things are getting worse. Is it the legal system that is failing, or the lack of ability to put an end to the madness?” Edwards asked.

