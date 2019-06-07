Durban - The beachfront promenade extension, which runs from North to South Beach, is fast nearing completion and is expected to be ready in October. Contractors are still on site within the Point Precinct at South Beach and have placed road markings which indicate the nearing of completion.

Construction of the promenade began early last year and it formed part of the R35 billion Point Waterfront development which will be undertaken in three phases over the next 15 years.

Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, said they had begun the countdown to the festive season where they look to launching the promenade.

Mayisela said the contractors were working tirelessly to ensure a sequencing of all the sub-contracting works being undertaken on site as they officially count down the launch of the promenade from next month.

“The construction part of the project was awarded at R275 million and we are happy to report that we are still within budget and are looking good to finish strong with some potential savings,” Mayisela said.

Construction of the much anticipated R275 million beachfront promenade extension is progressing well since work started in March this year. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

He said they now looked forward to the planting of dune vegetation and landscaping which would soften the concrete structure and its surrounds while acting as the first line of defence for windblown sand and wave run-up.

The Durban promenade extension, which is expected to be completed by June 2019, is a catalyst to the Durban Point Waterfront Development. Durban Point Waterfront Development is a joint venture with a Malaysian company called the Durban Point Development Company. Picture: Leon Lestrade. African Nws Agency. (ANA ).

“Practical completion is expected by the end of October 2019 and the promenade will be ready to receive the hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors alike in time for the festive season. The completion dates are in line with the original construction programme and the city’s desire to have the promenade opened to the public ahead of the 2019 festive season,” he said.

Nearing completion are the internal fit-out and fire protection works, as well as the installation of bulk services in the built up channels.

At the end of 2018, the concrete zones had been completed and in the first quarter of 2019 the casting of the three remaining zones was finished. Work on the amphitheatre and pedestrian ramps and bridges is close to completion.

Daily News