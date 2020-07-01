PICS: Durban's public pools run out of chlorine

Durban - The more than 50 public pools in the eThekwini Municipality has turned green and stands at risk of having to be drained unless the City can secure chlorine for it.

According to DA in the eThekwini, the municipality has run out of chlorine for the pools as there is no contract in place to secure chlorine – even before the country went on lockdown at the end of March.

The hard lockdown that took effect on March 27 meant there was no maintenance at the city's pools and other parks and recreational facilities.

After nearly three months of lockdown and with the parks and recreation facilities easing under level 3, the City's Parks workers began returning to work but have been unable to do anything about the green pools as there is no chlorine.

"This is very concerning for us as it means that if there is no chlorine it means that the pools will have to be drained which is going to cost us a lot more in terms of water costs, repairing the damage because of the drainage," DA councillor, Mmabatho Tembe the whip on the community services committee, said.

The Daily News sent the eThekwini Municipality questions on Tuesday and reminded an employee at the communications department on Wednesday about the questions. No response had been received by midday on Wednesday.

Tembe said that as the country began reopening with municipal entities returning in a phased approach, they had asked the relevant officials about the maintenance plan and update of the pools as there has been evidence of pools that have turned green and left neglected.

"As the DA we started with questions in May and were told this would be finalised by the end of the month, but this was not the case. The Parks, Recreation and Culture unit responded on the 5th June 2020 and it was ascertained that the Chlorine Cylinders account needs to be resolved due to Finance catching up with the lockdown outstanding payments," she said.

Tembe added that superintendents have been supposedly back at work as and when required, since May, and have undertaken their district pool assessments and should be ready to go.

"The DA is very shocked that there is no contract for chlorine in place at all. This is something that is needed on a continual basis regardless of the pandemic. This will cost the residents of this city a lot of money as some pools have already started being drained. The department has poorly managed this. We would like this to be finalised as soon as possible before more money has to be used as the City is already in a financial crisis," she said.

