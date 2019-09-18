Durban - Nine Durban University of Technology students were arrested on Wednesday after they went on a rampage at the campus on Steve Biko Street where they vandalised private businesses and tried to set a security guard alight. The students had managed to set alight a maintenance room and two security guard houses were set alight, police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

"The students attacked a 27-year-old security guard who works at the tertiary institution. They assaulted him, poured petrol on him and attempted to set him alight. He was rescued by his colleagues who witnessed the attack. He sustained severe injuries and was conveyed to hospital for medical attention," Naicker said.

"Police were alerted of the attack and due to their swift response, managed to apprehend nine students aged between 20 and 30. They will be charged for attempted murder, malicious damage to property and public violence. They will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon. The situation is under control and police officers from Berea SAPS as well as the Public Order Police Unit are at the scene to monitor the situation," he said.

The Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has condemned the violence displayed by students. “As the South African Police Services, we will not hesitate to arrest those who are found to have contravened the law. We reiterate that no grievance can ever justify students breaking the law and endangering the lives of other citizens. We call on students to raise their grievances within the confines of the law,” he said.

Student who had arrived for class on university provided transport were pulled out of buses by other students and told not to go to class.

Classes were meant to resume on Wednesday following disruptions last week when classes were suspended after a student, Sandile Ndlovu was stabbed on campus.

DUT issued a statement on Tuesday saying they could no longer suspend the academic programme as it would compromise the students, especially those that will be writing exams soon.

The students representative council are calling on the university to fire security provider, Excellent.

An 18-year-old student speaking to the Daily on Wednesday said:“We understand that some students are angry and frustrated but this is just crossing the line. We do want what is best for all the students but I wish SRC and other students can find another way of doing things that do not disrupt classes. At the end of the day we are here to get an education, it is a passing phase because what we are looking forward to building our careers out there after varsity. Breaking doors and windows, attacking security is just too much and unnecessary.” she said.

The owner of the copy shop, Amitabh Dukaran said it is a pity that students had to destroy his business premises as it will affect him financially.

“We provide services to them and now they have broken the glass doors which costs a fortune. We will have to operate as is for now. DUT must resolve the issues they have with the students to avoid this escalating any further,” said Dukaran.

A DUT spokesperson said they would comment in detail later on Wednesday.

Daily News