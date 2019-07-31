Durban- The Durban Metro Police continued on a campaign to ride the city of crime grime after conducting a series of raids that led to a number of goods that seized counterfeit goods and stopped roadside car washes. Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, Metro police spokesperson said an intelligence driven operation that was led by the SAPS and assisted by metro police.

The two law enforcement authorities conducted a number of raids after getting tip-offs about counterfeit goods being sold at the Pinetown central business district.

The shops that were raided had dozens of fake Adidas shirts and hoodies, fake Okapi knives, Guess jeans and numerous other goods.

Sewpersad said the confiscated goods were worth R42 000 from these stores.

It was not only Pinetown that was targeted, in efforts to clean up the Durban city centre, Sewpersad said they tackled roadside car washes that litter the inner city.

He said they confiscated numerous buckets that were being used by these car washes.

The reason that they targeted these businesses on the streets was because their activities damaged roads and they often tampered with water sprinklers and water mains.

“Some of the car washers are also involved in crime syndicates…” he said.

He said car washers were often not charged as the bylaw was aimed at the prosecution of owners who were often not around.

Removing vagrants from bushes near Suncoast Casino was also another activity they conducted this week.

Sewpersad said they had removed the vagrants from places near the casino as they were not allowed to stay within the bushes in the area.

