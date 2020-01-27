On Friday a joint counterfeit goods operation was conducted in the CBD.
The metro police and the Hawks were accompanied by brand representatives and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority on the operation.
Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said search warrants were executed at three boutique clothing stores, which resulted in the seizure of counterfeit clothing worth about R5m, under the Counterfeit Goods Act.
“Brand names seized included G-Star, Diesel, Hugo Boss, Puma and Christian Louboutin,” Sewpersad said.