PICS: Fake goods worth R110m seized in Durban in one week









Durban - Police have seized R110 million worth of counterfeit goods in two operations in Durban in a week. On Friday a joint counterfeit goods operation was conducted in the CBD. The metro police and the Hawks were accompanied by brand representatives and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority on the operation. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said search warrants were executed at three boutique clothing stores, which resulted in the seizure of counterfeit clothing worth about R5m, under the Counterfeit Goods Act. “Brand names seized included G-Star, Diesel, Hugo Boss, Puma and Christian Louboutin,” Sewpersad said.

He said a further three stores were searched and items were seized under the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

“Schedule 4 creams and unregistered creams to the value of R33 000 were seized and five people were arrested for contravention of the act. One person was also charged as an undocumented foreigner,” he said.

Last week, metro police and the Commercial and Financial Unit searched a warehouse in Westmead, near Pinetown, where they stumbled on shipping containers filled with various counterfeit goods. The value of goods seized was R67m, with police still looking to search through more containers.

“The total amount of the bust is R105m,” Sewpersad said.

He said two people were expected to be subpoenaed after the seizures.

Also on Friday, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) hosted an event to celebrate International Customs Day, held around the world on January 26.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the reconstituted Illicit Economy Unit, which focused on illicit activities such as tobacco smuggling, illegal imports and counterfeit goods, was working closely with partner agencies, such as the National Prosecuting Authority, and they had netted R2.6 billion in recovered taxes since April1 last year.

Daily News