Durban - A newborn baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, was rescued from a drain at a school in KwaDukuza, north of Durban. The baby was rescued by firefighters from the Fire Department at Shekembula High School.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that on Monday a baby was found in kwaDukuza but no case was opened.

Speaking to the North Coast Courier, KwaDukuza spokesperson, Sipho Mkhize, said the KwaDukuza Fire Department was called to the school to assist with the rescue.

“We can confirm that a baby was rescued and both the mother, who is a pupil, and the baby were taken to hospital for medical attention,” Mkhize said.

Open Arms SA, which is under is under Isiaiah 54, shared a post on their Facebook page about the discovery.

The post was reaching out to all expecting mothers who did not know where to turn to.

“Mommies there is help out there, you do not have to do this, there is help. We here for you, we see you, we love you,” the post said.

Glynnis Dauth, founder of Isiaiah 54, said the baby rescue made the dumping of babies very real.

“It makes you aware how scared these children are. They can’t tell their parents and the school will chuck them out. Everything is on the line for them,” Dauth said.

She said the dumping and fear of families finding out about someone’s pregnancy was real not only in KZN but in rural areas as well.

She also said people need to learn from what was happening.

“The baby is in hospital with the mother and a social worker will get involved,” she said.

“But help should have been there before and not after what has happened. It’s very sad.”

Just last week, a baby safe was installed in Glenwood to help desperate mothers abandon their babies in a safer way, to give the babies a chance at a life.

