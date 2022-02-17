PICS: Four and a half hour rescue of hiker with a suspected broken leg at Kloof Gorge

DURBAN - A multi-disciplinary team of emergency services resulted in a four and a half hour successful rescue of a patient with a suspected broken leg. Specialised Tactical Accident Rescue Team (START) said at 1.20pm on Wednesday morning, they were activated to the Kloof Gorge for a rescue.

“The team was sent to assist a person that fell on a trail, with reports of a possible broken leg,” START said. A multi-operational service was done to find, treat and carry the patient from Kloof Gorge to the ambulance to be taken to the hospital. Picture: Facebook The rescue service’s control centre dispatched START partners Netcare 911 Rescue, Netcare 911 advanced life support paramedic and ambulance, RescueTech Search and Rescue as well as the NeighbourHood Watches in the area. Additional to this, the Fire Department together with Metro Search and Rescue members were dispatched. “A multi-operational service was done to find, treat and carry the patient from the gorge to the ambulance to be taken to hospital for the further care that was needed,” START said.

Meanwhile, an elderly kiteboarder suffered a severely fractured leg after landing awkwardly while kiteboarding on Tuesday evening. National Sea Rescue Institute Durban duty coxswain Paul Bevis said at 6.11pm on Tuesday, the KZN Surf Rescue Network was activated following witness reports of a kiteboarder injured about 1km from Eastmoor in the direction towards Durban at a well-known kiteboarding spot.

"Two Netcare 911 rescue paramedics, jogging on the same beach at the time, initiated medical care to the 63-year-old local man who had suffered a severely fractured leg after landing awkwardly while kiteboarding. "He had managed to reach the shore where the Netcare 911 rescue paramedics initiated medical care. "The patient was secured to a spinal board and carried to the ambulance and he was transported to hospital by Netcare 911 ambulance in a serious but stable condition in the care of paramedics and he is recovering in hospital," Bevis said.