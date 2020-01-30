PICS: Glenwood man with knife wound shoots paramedics with paintball gun









The ER24 ambulance was shot with a man produced a paintball gun in Glenwood on Thursday after receiving a call about a man with a knife in his stomach. Durban - Two ER24 paramedics were forced to duck for cover and flee behind their ambulance on Thursday when a patient - with a knife stuck in his stomach - turned on them and began firing solid ammunition rounds at them with a paintball gun. According to ER24 their paramedics were lucky to have escaped unscathed. However their vehicle was damaged by several round of ammunition fired in their direction. The drama began shortly before 5pm when paramedics arrived at a residential property in Glenwood following a dispatch call for a 43-year-old man with a knife embedded in his stomach.

Werner Vermaak, ER24 spokesman said upon arrival at the property a woman and her daughter opened the gate for the paramedics. "They were escorted to the kitchen where they found the man with a large knife in his stomach. According to the paramedics on the scene, the man pulled the knife out of his stomach and started to threaten them. They immediately called for further assistance," Vermaak said.

Police officers on the scene seized the paintball marker and other objects from a man who shot at paramedics who came to help him.





"Moments later the man produced a paintball marker and started firing solid ammunition at the paramedics and their vehicle. Multiple rounds damaged windows on the side of the ambulance. Fortunately, the paramedics were able to find shelter behind the vehicle and were not hit by any of the rounds," he added.

Police and further resources arrived on the scene and the man later calmed down.

However, he refused to be treated and only be transported to hospital. Another ER24 ambulance transported the man under police guard to a nearby hospital.

Vermaak said a case will be opened at the Umbilo Police Station.

Police officers on the scene seized the paintball marker and other objects.

The ER24 ambulance was shot with a man produced a paintball gun in Glenwood on Thursday after receiving a call about a man with a knife in his stomach.





