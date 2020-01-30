Durban - Two ER24 paramedics were forced to duck for cover and flee behind their ambulance on Thursday when a patient - with a knife stuck in his stomach - turned on them and began firing solid ammunition rounds at them with a paintball gun.
According to ER24 their paramedics were lucky to have escaped unscathed. However their vehicle was damaged by several round of ammunition fired in their direction.
The drama began shortly before 5pm when paramedics arrived at a residential property in Glenwood following a dispatch call for a 43-year-old man with a knife embedded in his stomach.
Werner Vermaak, ER24 spokesman said upon arrival at the property a woman and her daughter opened the gate for the paramedics.
"They were escorted to the kitchen where they found the man with a large knife in his stomach. According to the paramedics on the scene, the man pulled the knife out of his stomach and started to threaten them. They immediately called for further assistance," Vermaak said.