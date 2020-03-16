PICS: Grade 3 pupil killed by bus on his way to school in Verulam

Durban - A nine-year-old pupil was run over and killed by a bus while he was on his way to school on Monday in Redcliffe, Verulam.

The pupil was just a few steps away from making it to school.

Owami Msimang, was walking with a group of pupils when a bus allegedly reversed in the oncoming lane when Owami decided to run across the road.

Owami’s father, Bheki Mdletshe, said he got to the scene when the incident had already happened.

A shocked Mdletshe could not express himself and all he could muster was that he would miss his son a lot.

Mdletshe said his son was doing well in school and he would miss him and his quiet nature.

Owami was in Grade 3 at Redcliffe Primary School.

The road where the incident happened was wet with patches of mud and pools of water.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said they were called to the scene on Valley View Drive before 7.30am.

“On arrival it was established that the bus was reversing in the oncoming lane when the scholar decided to run across the road. According to witnesses the child attempted to stop by slipped in the mud and fell under the wheels of the bus when he was run over,” said Balram.

He said Owami had suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene.

He also said some of the residents who had gathered at the scene threatened to assault the driver because he did not have a guide while reversing.

Mandla Buthelezi who was also at the scene said it was somber when he got to the scene.

Buthelezi said the police had suggested the bus and the driver leave the scene.

“Now we’re waiting for the mortuary van to come collect the body,” said Buthelezi.

Councillor Fakazi Mdletshe said he was on his way to the scene.

Police had not commented at the time of publication.