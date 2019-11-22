Durban - A quiet Thursday afternoon in the suburb of Egerton, Ladysmith, was shaken by the sound of rapid high calibre gun fire as taxi boss and another man was gunned down.
The taxi boss and the man died in their bullet-riddled micro-bus and a third was seriously injured on Fairclough Street when assailants in a white BWM bearing a Gauteng registration opened fire.
Residents and pedestrians ran for cover as shots rang out across the street.
The shooting is believed to be related to the ongoing feud between two rival taxi associations over the lucrative Johannesburg-Durban long haul. It is the third shooting to occur in Ladysmith this week as fear grows of an all-out taxi war.
The first shooting happened in Burford on Sunday when a taxi boss was gunned down and died. On Tuesday a taxi driver was shot on Lyell Street but managed to escape.