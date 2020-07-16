PICS: Hawks swoop on homes of eThekwini officials allegedly involved in R1bn corruption probe

Durban - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) along with the Assets Forfeiture Unit swooped on the the houses of various municipal officials who are believed to be involved in corruption worth an estimated R1 billion. The Daily News confirmed the raids happened simultaneously at least at three properties during the early hours of Thursday. The investigation is related to alleged corruption in the Water and Sanitation Department. Two of the houses were in Hillcrest and one of them in Waterfall. As soon as the Hawks arrived at the property, they knocked on the gate. When this was happening a woman started screaming from inside the house.

Asset Forfeiture Unit raided houses in Hillcrest and Waterfall belonging to some municipal officials pertaining to fraud and corruption to the tune of about R1 billion in the Water and Sanitation Department. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)





One of the police officers said to the people inside the property “Can’t you see that we are police officers through the cameras on your property?"

After saying this, a man opened the gate for the police as they quickly moved into the house and started carrying out their investigations.

The Daily News established other members of the Hawks had a tougher time accessing another property and had to break down the gates to access the property.

While this was happening, curious neighbours flooded the Hillcrest SAPS with calls about seeing “gunmen” on the property.

The police media unit were unaware of the raids and only found out when they arrived at the sceneg.

This is the latest incident to happen at the troubled eThekwini municipality.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the raids, and said he would be releasing a statement that had more details later on Thursday.

In a separate matter, former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was to make an appearance in the Durban Commercial Crime court on Thursday.

Last year in October her home had been raided by the Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit. She stands accused of fraud and corruption in a municipal solid waste tender worth more than R200 million. She was out on R50 000 bail.

