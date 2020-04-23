PICS: Health essential worker unable to get to work after road collapses after Durban storm

Durban - A cable laying construction company is scrambling to recall workers after a road they were working on, in the Berea, partially collapsed after the weekend storm.

Ward Councillor Mmabatho Tembe said a private contractor was laying electrical cables in the upper Glenwood area but because of the Covid-19 lockdown they had to stop work. Tembe said Saturday’s rainfall had washed away portions of the road surface where construction was taking place on Maze Road.

Most affected by the sudden road collapse was a private nurse Siegie Fitzjohn. Being an essential worker she was unable to get her motor vehicle, since Sunday, out of the garage.

“We had three months of disruption on the road. The stormwater undermined the trenches and collapsed them. Some of the trenches are caving in. I am trapped. Some residents managed to get out. I had to borrow a car but I can’t do this indefinitely. I have to visit patients,” Fitzjohn said.

Tembe said the Lockdown had complicated the issue further.