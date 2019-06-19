Durban - A Chatsworth councillor has lashed out at unscrupulous scrap collectors operating without a definite mandate in the suburb. Tony Govender, eThekwini ward 70 councillor, made the remarks after being inundated with calls from ratepayers on the progress construction teams are making on Higginson Highway.

The road was closed after the stormwater culvert, that is 13 meters below road level, was damaged causing the soil above it and the road to collapse after heavy rains in April.

Without the use of the main thoroughfare to Durban, motorists have to use alternative routes through the suburb.

This has resulted in traffic congestion.



Govender said the scope of work that is being conducted at the Higginson Highway is a mammoth project.

"There are damages to the bowling green as well because the culvert runs underneath it. The culvert carrying the Higginson Highway is so huge that a small vehicle can drive inside of it," he noted.

Govender said this is no quick fix solution and it is going to take a few months to rectify. He hoped it would be by the end of August depending on the weather.

The extent of the excavation process to repair an underground water culvert below the Higginson Highway in Chatsworth. Picture by Tony Govender





"The strange fact is that we, the ratepayer have to fork out millions of rands to fix something we did not damage.Petty criminals decided to dig up the culvert to steal metal but unfortunately when this culvert was built some 45 years ago, no steel was used but just solid concrete," Govender said.

He asked Chatsworth residents in his ward if they were going to accept scrap dealers to operate without a definite mandate in the area.

"Are residents going to fold their arms and sing Sarais Marais? I will support any legitimate business but it appears that many scrap dealers buy all and sundry. They even stoep to the level of buying brass items stolen from temples. What kind of business is this and what kind of a society are we living amongst?" Govender lamented.

eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the culvert under the highway has a structural failure. Structural work on the culvert crossing needs to be undertaken. He said the estimated costs to the repair work are R6.5 million.

Roadworks on the Higginson Highway. Picture by Tony Govender

