PICS: Hiker rescued from Kloof Gorge after fall

Durban - Netcare 911, Rescuetech Search and Rescue and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife rescued a patient who had fallen at Kloof Gorge on Sunday morning.

Members of Netcare 911, Rescuetech Search and Rescue and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife hiked through thick bush to get to the patient in Kloof, west of Durban.

In a Facebook post, Netcare 911 said the adult patient was found to have suffered head and spinal injuries and was stabilised on scene.

“The patient was placed in a specialised stretcher and carried to a helicopter ambulance waiting at a nearby lookout point where the patient was then flown to a specialist facility for further treatment,” said Netcare 911.

This was one of a couple of rescues since the start of the year at Kloof Gorge.

At the end of January, a woman had fallen off a rock at Kloof Gorge and landed head first on another rock in the river.

When Rescuetech Search and Rescue, Netcare 911 and Rescue Care arrived on scene, they assessed the patient and it was decided to rather try to get a helicopter to rescue her out of the gorge than carry her. The patient had sustained serious injuries and required Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise her.

“Once stabilised and packaged the team hiked for almost two hours to get to the Netcare 3 helicopter ambulance that was called to airlift the patient to a hospital,” said Rescuetech Search and Rescue.

In a recovery update on Facebook, the patient was moved out of ICU, was off the drip, eating food, walking unassisted to the bathroom and was starting to feel better. She had a two to four month recovery ahead of her.

Daily News