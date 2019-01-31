TWO men were stabbed yesterday morning near Durban’s Blue Lagoon. One of them had to be hoisted up to the M4 bridge by Police Search and Rescue Units. I MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - POLICE Search and Rescue Units attracted attention during morning peak-hour traffic on Wednesday when they used ropes to hoist a man on to the M4 north-bound bridge over the mouth of the uMngeni River in Durban. Linda Mkhize, 18, and Sphumelele Goba, 38, told police they were collecting plastic bottles for recycling in the mangroves when they were attacked by fishermen, who accused them of trying to steal their belongings.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said both men had stab wounds but managed to cross the river to a sand bank below the bridge.

“The older victim made his way to the road and flagged down a patrolling police vehicle on the M4,” Gwala said.

Goba was stabbed in the hand, while Mkhize was stabbed several times in the abdomen and back.

Police set up a rope rescue system. A paramedic abseiled to Mkhize below the bridge, while two police search and rescue officers swam across the river to assist with medical treatment. The officers and medic then hauled Mkhize up to the bridge, where he was put into an ambulance and taken to hospital.

In December, cyclist Dave Douglas, 60, was on his morning ride when a man broke a bottle on the bridge’s pillars and stabbed him on his arm near the mangrove swamp turret staircases.

eThekwini ward 36 councillor Shaun Ryley yesterday called for the re-introduction of security patrols on the bridge.

He said a contract was awarded for security guards to patrol Riverside Road from the bird park to the Blue Lagoon bridges from December 1 to January 13.

“It was a trial phase to see if it worked and what would be required in terms of times and number of personnel to be deployed. It had a very positive impact and must be re-introduced.

“I have motivated for the security detail to be deployed on a permanent basis in this area if the city wants to show it is serious about the safety of its residents,” Ryley said.

Mayor Zandile Gumede’s spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede said they would consider 24-hour security at the bridge.

“We want to make the city safe for locals and visitors beyond the festive season,” he said.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact their local police station or Crime Stop at 0860010111.





Daily News