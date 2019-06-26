Rich Durban Champagne and Cigar Lounge situated in the city's trendy Umgeni Business Park precinct has been listed one of the finest clubs on the globe by the curated globally network The World’s Finest Clubs. Picture: Supplied.

Durban – A champagne and cigar lounge situated in the city's trendy Umgeni Business Park precinct has been listed one of the finest clubs on the globe by the curated globally network The World’s Finest Clubs. Rich Durban which according to its proprietors is the first champagne and cigar lounge to hit the local Durban - after opening mid last year - cracked the nod on the prestigious global club list.

"And with it’s remarkable modern design, state-of-the-art sound system and an overwhelming attention to detail, the venue proved extremely impressive with an atmosphere amplified with some of the best national and international artists bringing the beat," a statement released by Rich Durban explained.

The World's Finest Clubs (WFC), the first and only curated network of the most exciting and exclusive nightlife venues around the world, carefully select venues and award them with the prestigious “World’s Finest Clubs Award,” annually.

These venues are each awarded in recognition of providing a world-class entertainment experience for it’s patrons. This award is only granted to venues which meet WFC’s high quality standards and is the most recognisable seal of quality in the global nightlife industry, and RICH CLUB was right there on the list of the world’s finest.

Rich Club falls under The Taboo Group who are synonymous with 5 star lifestyle and clubbing culture across South Africa, and is owned by nightlife moguls Chris Coutroulis and Kgolo ‘Daguru’ Mthembu who are the masterminds behind the club.

“I’m truly humbled that we have been recognised internationally. We believe Durban nightlife has a potential to be like our counterparts in Miami and Ibiza where people travel just to party in a club. Durban is an international party destination and this acknowledgment solidifies what we already know, ” said co-owner Kgolo Mthembu.

Situated in the heart of the city (47 Intersite Ave, Umgeni Business Park), this Durban venue offers thee ultimate experience in fine lounging and sophistication the owners say.

Rich Durban has already hosted local and international stars like French Montana, Migos, Neyo and even SA’s biggest export Black Coffee.

