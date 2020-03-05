PICS: KZN cops seize 135 illegal guns, arrest 145 suspects

Durban - -KwaZulu-Natal Police have vowed to continue with operations, to rid the province of illegal firearms after seizing over 100 weapons from the streets last month. According to police total of 135 firearms, 119 of which were pistols, 5 rifles, 7 shotguns and 4 homemade firearms were seized by police in operations carried out in February. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the proliferation of illegal firearms in the province remained a priority for police. He said 145 suspects who were found in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition were arrested during February. “Innocent lives are lost, whilst serious and violent crimes are being committed by those in possession of illegal firearms. Police in KZN are out in full force embarking on operations aimed at removing illegal firearms in the hands of the criminals,” said Naicker.

These are some of the firearms and ammunition that were illegally possessed by some of the 145 arrested suspects in February. Pictures: Supplied





He said they also seized 1010 rounds of ammunition during these operations.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, said the role of communities was vital in the fight against illegal guns as police dependent on them for information about criminals who are in possession of firearms.

Jula said the Minister of Police through the publication of a notice in the Government Gazette, declared an amnesty for a period of six months commencing from 1 December 2019 to 31 May 2020.

“The objectives of the amnesty is to reduce the large pool of illegal and or unwanted firearms, ammunition and or firearm parts that are in circulation in the country. We call on citizens to make use of this amnesty period to surrender illegally possessed or unwanted firearms, without fear of being prosecuted for the unlawful possession thereof,” Jula said.

He however said there would be no amnesty for those firearms that were found to have been used to commit crimes.

