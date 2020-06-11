PICS: Man seriously mauled after two-hour wrestle with two pit bulls in Phoenix

Durban - A 50-year-old man who allegedly wrestled for nearly two hours with two pit bulls has been treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital after sustaining serious bite wounds to his body. According to Reaction Unit SA, the man was attacked by the pit bulls when he arrived at his work place on on Shellbrook Road in Brookdale, Phoenix on Thursday morning. "Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out by a Metro Policemen at approx 9.22am, requesting medical assistance for the individual," Prem Balram, spokesman for Reaction Unit SA said. "On arrival he was found to have sustained multiple open wounds to his body, hands and legs. Medics stabilised him on scene before transporting him to hospital in a critical condition," he said What caused the attack was not known. It was also unclear at the time of publishing of the events that lead up to the attack.

In addition, it was unclear at the time of going to press how the man was freed and why it took so long to free him from the dogs. It was also not known if the SPCA were called in.

Paramedics from Reaction Unit SA treat a man who was mauled by two pit bulls in Phoenix. Picture: Reaction Unit SA.





The police and Durban Metro Police were called to the scene.

Balram said that according to the owner of the dogs his employee, who conducts general chores on the property arrived unannounced and was attacked by both Pit Bulls shortly after entering the premises.

"The victim explained that he was wrestling with the dogs for nearly two hours before his employer came to his rescue. Police are on scene and investigating further," he said.

