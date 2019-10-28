Durban - There was panic after a female pit bull was stolen days before the weekend.
Ruby, was last seen on Wednesday along the N3 near Tollgate Bridge.
On their Facebook page, Project Dog Durban, South Africa said they were informed that two men were seen carrying Ruby along the N3 where they were picked up by a silver Toyota Hilux double cab without a canopy and with a personalised number plate.
Ruby’s owner, Quinton Meijer, is devastated and said he had gone to Cato Manor on Monday to distribute new posters with information about Ruby on it.
Meijer believes that Ruby was stolen for breeding or that her kidnappers believed Ruby was pregnant.