PICS: Missing Durban pit bull feared stolen for pups









Durban - There was panic after a female pit bull was stolen days before the weekend. Ruby, was last seen on Wednesday along the N3 near Tollgate Bridge. On their Facebook page, Project Dog Durban, South Africa said they were informed that two men were seen carrying Ruby along the N3 where they were picked up by a silver Toyota Hilux double cab without a canopy and with a personalised number plate. Ruby’s owner, Quinton Meijer, is devastated and said he had gone to Cato Manor on Monday to distribute new posters with information about Ruby on it. Meijer believes that Ruby was stolen for breeding or that her kidnappers believed Ruby was pregnant.

“Ruby is too old and she has a missing tooth. I think they saw her nipples and assumed she was pregnant but that was because she was over-bred,” Meijer explained.

He said the new posters he handed out on Monday mentioned that Ruby was micro-chipped, sterilised and could not be used for breeding.

He also said when Ruby went missing, dogfighting had gone through his mind but the thought was pushed aside by other possible reasons.

Meijer said since Ruby’s disappearance, he has received feedback from as far as Secunda. People are sending him photographs of dogs that looked like Ruby but were not her.

“I’ve got to tell you, last week was dreadful. I’m very emotional but yesterday things got better,” he said.

“It’s an ongoing emotion because people have been calling with false hope. People are calling until midnight. But now I’m looking for physical evidence.”

He said with a R5 000 reward on the table, people were bound to call for the money.

Meijer said Ruby was a rescue and he believed she was nine-years-old.

He said he was positive that he would find Ruby.

Daily News