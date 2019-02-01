Durban - A Tuck shop owner was robbed and four men who came to his aid were shot at the Jadhu Place informal settlement in Morningside yesterday. The drama unfolded just after midday when store owner Andile Sulaiman had left the tuck shop door slightly ajar for fresh air to enter because of the heat.

Jadhu Place community leader Jabulani Mtshali, said three men had walked up the steps from Alpine Road into the informal settlement. Two forced their way into the tuck shop while the third kept watch outside.

Sulaiman said one of the men grabbed him around the neck from behind and placed a knife to his throat while the other ransacked the shop searching for money.

Sulaiman said, “All I could hear was ‘Give me the money, give me the money’. I tried to pull the knife away from my throat. The knife cut my palm open. They also kicked me in my chest and made me sleep on the floor.”

He said he was robbed of nearly R4000.

Mtshali said people confronted the robbers when they realised what was happening.

“One of them had a gun. He shot into the air to scare us off. We chased him around the block into Cope Road. They re-entered the shack settlement from a staircase on Cope Road. While the community was chasing after them, the robber turned back and let off a few shots. Everyone tried to duck but it was too late,” Mtshali said.

Joining the community in the chase was Chad Russouw of DDI Protection Services, who had been driving past. He was shot in the leg. Residents of Jadhu Place who were shot were rushed to local hospitals.

Mtshali said the robbers were not from the community.

Sulaiman said he took all the necessary safety precautions when he recently set up shop in a container.

Mayville police would investigate the robbery.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the injured were treated and transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Daily News