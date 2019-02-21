Durban - A man in his early 50s was killed in a crash in Richmond, near Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning. Netcare 911 responded to the scene of the crash at 6.23am and found that a motorcycle and a light motor vehicle had crashed into each other, said Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson.

“The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old male, was assessed on scene by an Advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life and declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said.

He said upon assessing the driver of the light motor vehicle, paramedics found that the driver had sustained minor injuries.

He also said circumstances leading up to the crash will be investigated by the police who were on scene.

On Monday morning a man believed to be in his 30s had to be hospitalised after he fell off his motorbike on the M13 at the Rockdale off-ramp in Westville.

ER24 paramedics had responded to the scene and upon assessing the man, found that he had sustained a serious injury to his leg.

Daily News