Durban -The Dr Macken Mistry Primary School in Sea Cow Lake has revamped three of its recreational facilities thanks to a generous sponsor.
The South African Muslim charitable trust (Samct) stepped in to assist the school to the tune of R355 000.
School principal Pompey Sukool said he was appreciative to the organisation for revamping the combi courts, the jungle gym play area and providing shelter to the recreational area.
The courts, Sukool said, now introduce new code of sport of Basketball. An NGO- Peace Players will be providing coaching to learners in 2020 and school will be entered into the league.
The gym or outdoor playing area is regarded as a critical aspect of early childhood education.