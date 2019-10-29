PICS: New recreational facilities at Dr Macken Mistry school









Durban -The Dr Macken Mistry Primary School in Sea Cow Lake has revamped three of its recreational facilities thanks to a generous sponsor. The South African Muslim charitable trust (Samct) stepped in to assist the school to the tune of R355 000. School principal Pompey Sukool said he was appreciative to the organisation for revamping the combi courts, the jungle gym play area and providing shelter to the recreational area. The courts, Sukool said, now introduce new code of sport of Basketball. An NGO- Peace Players will be providing coaching to learners in 2020 and school will be entered into the league. The gym or outdoor playing area is regarded as a critical aspect of early childhood education.

“The pupils will develop hand-eye coordination, muscle training alertness and general fitness,” he said.

The sheltered recreational area is aimed at promoting social etiquette and providing a facility where learners eat their lunches with dignity, sheltered from the elements.

Gaff Osman of Samct said this is a school whose principal, backed by a team of highly committed educators, has not allowed its disadvantaged history or present financial adversity to hold it back, or mire it in the delivery of mediocre education.

Osman said the Dr Macken Mistry Primary School has attacked its every challenge with passion and a never- say-die attitude and it is, accordingly, the trusts great pleasure to have partnered with such an enterprising educational institution and to have enabled the development of this new infrastructure.

School principal Pompey Sukool expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to SAMCT; Adriya Fencing (construction Co); sponsors and guests for their continued support.

Sukool also expressed his appreciation to his team of highly dedicated educators and learners for excelling in both, curricular and extra-curricular activities.

