Durban - NEWCASTLE High School stole the show yesterday when both the school’s teams finished tops on the second day of the Daily News High Schools Quiz, which was held at the IIE’s Varsity College Pietermaritzburg campus. When the announcement was made, Newcastle High coach Navah Grewan was the happiest person in the room, running across the room to hug all eight of her pupils.

“I’m ecstatic and I feel relieved because we worked very hard. We are the furthest school from here and we have come very far,” she said.

Linpark High School was the third team to make it to the regional finals, which will be hosted on August 26 in Westville.

The teams join Monday’s finalists - Eden College, Orient Islamic and Crescent Girls’ High School - in the regional finals, where the winning team will get R20000 for their school, R2000 cash prizes for all team members and coach, and an all expenses paid trip to contest the finals in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The Daily News High Schools Quiz, in collaboration with the IIE’s Varsity College, is a competition that aims to test the knowledge of pupils on news events based on stories carried in the Daily News.

Pupils are given eight questions on five topics: current affairs, politics, business, sports and entertainment.

Newcastle High pupil Mikhail Byroo was part of the team that finished first yesterday. Byroo said he found the quiz to be difficult, but felt that the business section had tipped the scales in his team’s favour.

“It was very difficult at first because of the time, but after the first question we ended up getting used to it,” he said.

The quiz continues on Wednesday at the IIE’s Varsity College’s Durban North campus where 19 teams will be fighting for the last three spots in the re gional semi-finals.

Daily News