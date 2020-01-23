Durban - The birds that were found covered in oil are doing incredibly well , according to the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow),

The birds, nine Egyptian geese and a pelican, were placed under the care of the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow), after they were found covered in oil by a member of the public near the Bluff Yacht Club at the start of January.

Crow were tasked with the responsibility to save and rehabilitate the birds and they managed to do so.

“The Egyptian geese and pelican are doing incredibly well. The Geese will be released at the end of this week or early next week. The pelican has one more wash left and he will stay with us for another three weeks,” said Lana Bartholomew, Crow spokesperson.

Avian specialist Sue-Anne Shutte in charge of the rehabilitation of all birds at Crow, along with her assistants, removed the oil using a specialised non-irritant detergent.

“Ironically, given the source of the bird’s distress, the application of cooking oil to the bird’s feathers allows the detergent to penetrate right to the base of the feather’s shaft and do its work most effectively. After a good rubdown, the birds are rinsed off in a cool bath of water. The treatment is done on alternate days to spare the birds unnecessary stress,” Crow said in a statement.

Shutte said oil spills were hazardous to birds because the unique design of their feathers allows birds to regulate their body temperature. When they are covered in oil they can’t perform this function and run the risk of dying from heat stroke in very hot weather. The stress they are exposed to can also cause death.

If you spot oil-contaminated birds, please call Crow on 031 462 1127. Try to contain the birds if you can and place them in a well ventilated box. If you are able to take them to Crow, they would be grateful. If not, their rescue team will collect them as soon as possible.

Daily News