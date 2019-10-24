Durban - A one-eyed bird made a full recovery at uShaka Sea World and was released back into its environment.
The Soft-plumaged petrel (Pterodroma Mollis) had been admitted at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) for rehabilitation and was named Petra.
The petrel was initially treated and stabilised by local vet, Dr Hugo Voigts, after the bird was admitted with damage to her right eye which had to be removed because it could not be treated.
“Petra received a course of antibiotics, fluid support and a balanced diet of filleted pilchard, squid and prawn, in addition to fresh glass shrimp, cracker shrimp, and glassy fishes. Radiographs and blood tests were all within acceptable ranges, and no external injuries other than her eye were apparent,” Saambr said in a Facebook post.
“Petra’s plumage condition, however, was not optimal. This improved through regular swimming sessions followed by hours of preening which improved her plumage and waterproofing. After a couple of days, she was able to stay afloat on the water for extended periods of time showing no signs of discomfort or distress.”