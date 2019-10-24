PICS: One-eyed bird makes full recovery at uShaka Sea World









Durban - A one-eyed bird made a full recovery at uShaka Sea World and was released back into its environment. The Soft-plumaged petrel (Pterodroma Mollis) had been admitted at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) for rehabilitation and was named Petra. The petrel was initially treated and stabilised by local vet, Dr Hugo Voigts, after the bird was admitted with damage to her right eye which had to be removed because it could not be treated. “Petra received a course of antibiotics, fluid support and a balanced diet of filleted pilchard, squid and prawn, in addition to fresh glass shrimp, cracker shrimp, and glassy fishes. Radiographs and blood tests were all within acceptable ranges, and no external injuries other than her eye were apparent,” Saambr said in a Facebook post. “Petra’s plumage condition, however, was not optimal. This improved through regular swimming sessions followed by hours of preening which improved her plumage and waterproofing. After a couple of days, she was able to stay afloat on the water for extended periods of time showing no signs of discomfort or distress.”

The bird showed a steady increase in weight during her 17-day stay with us, coming in at 195.5g. Her pre-release weight was 236.7g. In preparation for release, Petra was banded with a small, uniquely numbered metal tag on her leg, enabling individual identification.

“The SAAMBR animal health team consulted with numerous marine bird specialists regarding her long-term plan, and all agreed that Petra was fit for release and would be able to fend for herself in the ocean with only one eye. These petrels take their prey mainly by surface-seizing, and their primary threat is predation by invasive mammalian predators, such as cats, rats, and mice,” Saambr said.

Petrels are marine species which rarely approach land, except at breeding colonies where they occupy steep slopes and nest in burrows. They are uncommon in KwaZulu-Natal but arrive as winter visitors to our waters between May and October.

Daily News