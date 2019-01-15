Durban - Dagga was found hidden in secret compartments in a bakkie travelling in the Mbulula area in Sawoti , KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.



Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said Sawoti police received information about a man dealing in dagga on Monday morning. Mbele said on arrival police found a 20-year-old man in possession of 50 bags of dagga.





He was arrested and charged for dealing in dagga. The dagga weighed 180kg. Police said the dagga was concealed in various places in the bakkie, tied to the chassis and under the engine.

The bakkie was impounded.



During the police operation, a Black Chev Aveo was intercepted. Police inspected the vehicle. Concealed in the bumper and door panels, police found 200 plastic bags containing dagga. The driver of the car was arrested.

The Aveo was impounded by police.

Mbele said police would continue conducting stop and searches to root out criminals.

