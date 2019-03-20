Durban - A vervet monkey that was caught in fishing hooks on a property in Verulam is still rehabilitating at the Monkey Helpline centre in Durban on Wednesday. The homeowner had allegedly created a homemade trap, on his Buffelsdraai Road property, to possibly punish criminals who had already stole from his home a few days before the monkey was caught in the trap said Steve Smit of Monkey Helpline in Durban.

An employee from the Ethekwini Municipality whose team had been clearing a reservoir nearby had seen the monkey jumping about on the property and he realised it was caught between some wires.

Prem Balram, of security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the employee came to his office for help.

"When we arrived we found the property secured with a concrete fence and barbed wire. The injured monkey could be seen trying to free itself from the trap. Devan Perumal climbed over the barbed wire and entered the property due to the homeowners being absent. The female monkey was found with a large fishing hook through her mouth. While trying to free herself the hook caused extensive injury to her mouth," Balram said.

Smit said the hook went through the ear, the skin of the neck and into the shoulder joint of the monkey.

Steve Smit of Monkey Helpline KZN takes the injured monkey off the property in Verulam. The monkey was caught in a hook. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa





"The monkey was freed from the trap and placed in a wooden box for her safety. Several meters of fishing line with approximately 50 large fishing hooks were found tied from one end of the property to the other. The entire trap was removed and handed to the SPCA. The monkey will be released back into the area soon," Smit said.

