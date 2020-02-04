Durban - The pelican that was found covered in oil has been released back into the wild by the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow).

Last week, Crow released the pelican at the Durban Botanical Gardens, which is a roosting and nesting site for the birds.

On their Facebook page, Crow said they felt it would be the safest and best site for their pelican.

“On release, he was completely stress free and seemed to know his way around the pond. He immediately started hunting for fish and preening himself,” Crow said.

The pelican had one more wash to remove the oil and he would have been good to go.

They also feel that the best cage is an empty cage.

The pelican and nine Egyptian geese were placed under the care of Crow after they were found covered in oil by a member of the public near the Bluff Yacht Club at the start of January.

Crow managed to save and rehabilitate the birds.

Avian specialist Sue-Anne Shutte in charge of the rehabilitation of all birds at Crow, said oil spills were hazardous to birds because the unique design of their feathers allows birds to regulate their body temperature. When they are covered in oil they can’t perform this function and run the risk of dying from heat stroke in very hot weather. The stress they are exposed to can also cause death.

If you spot oil-contaminated birds, please call Crow on 031 462 1127. Try to contain the birds if you can and place them in a well ventilated box. If you are able to take them to Crow, they would be grateful. If not, their rescue team will collect them as soon as possible.

Daily News