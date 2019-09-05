Durban - Pinetown Girls’ High School (PGHS) pupils were inconsolable during a prayer meeting held on Wednesday for pupil Ayakha Jiyane, 16, who was allegedly killed by her stepfather on Tuesday night. Attended by teachers, pupils, school governing body (SGB) members and ground staff, some pupils sat at desks set out for matric exams, others huddled at the back of the hall and a few embraced each other.

As soon as the prayer started, a few pupils left the hall with tears streaming down their cheeks, while others braved the prayer and sat with their faces buried in their hands.

An SGB member said he prayed this was the last tragedy at the school. Reports from the school suggest that another pupil was buried over the weekend.

Addressing pupils during the prayer, principal Sibongile Njapha said Ayakha’s mother said she had already started saving for her Grade 11 daughter’s matric dance, and she had high hopes that she would wear the head girl’s cream blazer next year.

Leading the prayer, Bishop Nqoba Zindela encouraged pupils to speak to their teachers or someone they trusted.

“What if that man killed the (future) wife of my son? What if he killed the next president who will fix this country? This is a sign that something is wrong in our nation,” Zindela said.

Speakers said Ayakha was the school’s top pupil, coming in first position since Grade 8, and was loved by all.

She was a library monitor, in a Christian group called Sisters in Jesus, a tuckshop monitor and had applied to be a pupil leader. She had also represented the school in a Girl Talk event and at the Masakhane Youth Programme at UKZN during the holidays, where she also got the top award. She was described as humble yet highly intelligent.

Some said Ayakha could have been one of KZN’s top pupils in matric, and could have qualified for one of the best bursaries for university.

Teachers at the school were still in shock, saying they hoped they would still see Ayakha conducting her duties and sitting at her desk, but knowing that would never happen again.

They said she was confident, open to discussion, and dignified and respectful. She was highly admired and had strong values.

Pupils at the school are still receiving counselling.

Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department was devastated by Ayakha’s death.

